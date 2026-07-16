Where the Texas Longhorns Rank in the SEC Ahead of the 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns have never been more desperate to win a National Championship than they are right now. After appearing in back-to-back national semifinals in 2023 and 2024, head coach Steve Sarkisian's team regressed with a 9-3 regular season that left them a game short of the College Football Playoff.

In response, Texas brought in not only one of the most impressive transfusions of transfer portal-talent in the country, but also SEC-veteran defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. The efforts to build a contender have been effective on paper, which has been documented in rankings of the Southeastern Conference's edge rushers, running backs, defensive tackles, wide receivers, linebackers, tight ends, cornerbacks, safeties, offensive lines, quarterbacks and coaching staffs.

While all of these positions have been evaluated, the conference's teams have not been reviewed holistically. Below is a ranking of the teams in the SEC based on a composite score of their positional rankings.

Tier 5: The Dregs

Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken make the tackle during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 16: Arkansas Razorbacks (Average Positional Score: 13.91)

Biggest Strength: Tight End (9th); Greatest Weaknesses: Quarterback, Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, Coaching Staff (16th)

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was a perfectly reasonable hire for the Razorbacks, however he has little to work with in Fayetteville. Tight end Jaden Platt and edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr. will be the biggest standouts while this team fights to avoid a repeat finish in last place.

No. 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13.00)

Biggest Strength: Cornerback (8th); Greatest Weaknesses: Edge Rusher, Safety (16th)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were a sneakily good team last season and have a lot going for them on offense. Unfortunately, it would take a masterclass from returning coordinator Zach Arnett to get the defense above a merely respectable level.

No. 14: Kentucky Wildcats (12.45)

Biggest Strength: Tight End (7th); Greatest Weaknesses: Running Back, Cornerback (16th)

Will Stein will have to adjust to both being a head coach and coaching in the SEC as he comes to Lexington after serving as Oregon's offensive coordinator. Luckily, he will have experienced SEC coordinators Joe Sloan and Jay Bateman sharing the workload with him.

Tier 4: Could Make Noise, But Far From Contention

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 13: South Carolina Gamecocks (11.09)

Biggest Strength: Edge Rusher (5th); Greatest Weakness: Tight End (16th)

This team's best talents are on par with anyone's, however their supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired. If talented quarterback LaNorris Sellers and destructive edge rusher Dylan Stewart can not dominate their respective sides of the ball, it could be the end of the line for head coach Shane Beamer.

No. 12: Florida Gators (10.82)

Biggest Strength: Wide Receiver (4th); Greatest Weakness: Offensive Line (16th)

The Gators should be among the most explosive teams in the country this season as former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner will design plays for the likes of Jadan Baugh, Dallas Wilson Jr. and Vernell Brown. Still, Gators fans should expect some hiccups in head coach Jon Sumrall's first year.

No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores (10.73)

Biggest Strength: Tight End (3rd); Greatest Weaknesses: Quarterback, Linebacker, Safety (14th)

The Commodores have turned a new leaf under head coach Clark Lea and offensive coordinator Tim Beck, however the duo still has to prove that they can be successful without Heisman-finalist quarterback Diego Pavia. They have bet heavily on their ability to do so by bringing Jared Curtis, the No. 2 overall high school recruit, to Nashville as the unquestioned starting quarterback in 2026.

Tier 3: Possible Playoff Teams

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 10: Auburn Tigers (9.45)

Biggest Strength: Linebacker (3rd); Greatest Weakness: Wide Receiver (16th)

New head coach Alex Golesh is bringing offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, quarterback Byrum Brown and 12 other USF Bulls players with him to Auburn, ensuring his transition to the job will be as smooth as anyone's. While they lack a great pass-catching corps and offensive line, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and the Tiger's elite linebackers should keep them in games where the offense underperforms.

No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies (8.82)

Biggest Strength: Wide Receiver (3rd); Greatest Weakness: Defensive Tackle (13th)

Texas A&M should be coming off the high of its first College Football Playoff appearance, however the team was embarrassed in back-to-back weeks by Texas and Miami to end their season in 2025. While they still have a solid roster, regression has to be expected from a team that played, and lost to, just one Top 7 SEC team last season and lost 10 players to the NFL Draft.

T-No. 7: Missouri Tigers (8.36)

Biggest Strength: Running Back (1st); Greatest Weakness: Edge Rusher (15th)

The Missouri Tigers are going to run Ahmad Hardy down the rest of the conference's throats in 2026. Last season's conference-leader in rushing yards and yards per-carry will get to run behind the likes of center Dominick Giudice, tight end Jordon Harris and All-SEC second-team left tackle Cayden Green again next season, which will also open things up for new signal caller Austin Simmons.

T-No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers (8.36)

Biggest Strength: Offensive Line (3rd); Greatest Weaknesses: Quarterback, Safety (15th)

The Volunteers' success hinges almost entirely on their quarterback play next season, however neither George MacIntyre nor Faizon Brandon have separated themselves yet. No matter who leaves camp as the starter, they will get the benefit of a great weapons group, an elite offensive line and erudite play caller.

Tier 2: National Championship Threats

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide (6.55)

Biggest Strengths: Cornerback, Safety (1st); Greatest Weaknesses: Running Back, Tight End (13th)

Kalen DeBoer has kept Alabama's empire from collapsing but has yet to build a team as unassailable as Nick Saban's best were. If sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell shows why he was the No. 2 recruit in his class, this roster has the talent around him to become one of those untouchable squads.

No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels (6.09)

Biggest Strengths: Quarterback, Edge Rusher, Defensive Tackle (2nd); Greatest Weaknesses: Tight End, Coaching Staff (11th)

The Rebels felt like they had something to prove after head coach Lane Kiffin jumped ship to LSU ahead of their playoff run last season, and they proved plenty by bringing in 29 players as a part of the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country. Newly minted head coach Pete Golding will look to keep that intensity up as Ole Miss look to make another run at the playoffs.

No. 4: Oklahoma Sooners (5.55)

Biggest Strengths: Defensive Tackle, Linebacker (1st); Greatest Weaknesses: Running Back (12th)

The middle of the Sooners defense is going to be a downright meat-grinder in 2026, as defensive tackles David Stone and Jayden Jackson and linebackers Kip Lewis, Owen Heinicke and Cole Sullivan present a living nightmare for opposing run games. If quarterback John Mateer can return to his pre-injury form after an offseason of recovery, the Sooners could make some real noise in the playoffs.

No. 3: LSU Tigers (4.82)

Biggest Strength: Tight End (2nd); Greatest Weaknesses: Running Back, Defensive Tackle (9th)

No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt, No. 1 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen highlight a group of 41 transfers that the Tigers brought in this offseason, giving them the second-best portal class of all time according to 247 Sports' scoring system.

While it is difficult to project them hitting the ground running given the lingering cloud of the Lane Kiffin fiasco, they certainly have the talent to do so.

Tier 1: Title Favorites

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T- No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs (3.00)

Biggest Strengths: Tight End, Coaching Staff (1st); Greatest Weaknesses: Wide Receiver, Edge Rusher (7th)

The only thing standing in Georgia's way is itself, or more specifically offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, whose good-but-not-great offenses have become the subject of much ire amongst fans in Athens. Still, the Bulldogs remain a defensive juggernaut and have Gunner Stockton, perhaps the most gifted passer of the Kirby Smart-era, at the helm.

T-No. 1: Texas Longhorns (3.00)

Biggest Strength: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Edge Rusher (1st); Greatest Weaknesses: Linebacker, Safety (6th)

The Longhorns are in the midst of a perfect storm: not only did they bring in a massive amount of talent both on the field and in the coaching staff this offseason, but they retained some of the greatest players in college football. The Longhorns have the horses at every single position to have an all-time great season, the only question now is whether or not they can put everything together.

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