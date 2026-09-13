Why Cam Coleman Wore Ty’Anthony Smith’s Jersey on Final Play of Texas vs Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns took down No. 1 Ohio State in thrilling fashion on Saturday night in Austin, rallying from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull off a 24-23 win.

As a result, Texas moved up to No. 1 in the Week 3 AP Top 25 rankings.

But lost in the craziness of the postgame celebration was an interesting jersey change for star wide receiver Cam Coleman that caught the attention of Texas fans on social media once the dust had settled the following morning.

Cam Coleman Wore No. 26 Just in Case

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith (26) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though they didn't end up using it, the Longhorns had an interesting strategy in place to defend Ohio State's last-ditch heave in the final seconds of Saturday's game.

According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman wore the No. 26 jersey of former Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who was dismissed by the program during fall camp, on the final sequence of the game, though he didn't take the field.

Since Coleman shares No. 8 with Texas cornerback Kade Phillips, he had to change jerseys. The one he switched into had Smith's name on the back and everything. Per Henry's report, the jersey belonging to the former Texas linebacker was all that the team had available at that moment, so that's what Coleman was given.

Take a look:

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman wearing Ty'Anthony Smith's old No. 26 jersey | @texasfootball - Instagram

Coleman didn't end up taking the field in his new, but temporary jersey, though it was an interesting look nonetheless.

As we've seen many times in the NFL, the defending team will often put its biggest high-point wide receiver out in the secondary in order to stop any potential hail mary opportunity.

Fortunately for Texas, the Buckeyes didn't get anywhere close within range for a realistic hail mary attempt. Graceson Littleton came up with an interception on the final play to seal it for the Longhorns.

This Added to What Was a Strange, But Memorable Night For Cam Coleman

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) intercepts a pass against Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman finished with three catches for 35 yards in the win over Ohio State but his night started off in particularly strange fashion.

On Texas' second drive, Arch Manning threw deep to Coleman, who was running free down the field.

Coleman dove for the pass but as he hit the ground, the ball popped up in the air and right into the arms of Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain for an interception.

It was one of the more wacky turnovers you'll see during the 2026 college football season.

That moment could have ended up costing Texas the win, but instead the Longhorns put together arguably the most memorable comeback in program history.

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