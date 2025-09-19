Why Latest Texas Longhorns' Practice Could Define Rest of Season
The Texas Longhorns just had one of their most important week of practices this season. Dealing with a slew of injuries and quarterback Arch Manning being booed by fans at halftime last weekend, the pressure became a little amped up for the team this week.
Preparing for their last non-conference game of the season against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized his team's preparation this week. He paid close attention to allowing his players, especially on offense, to have some more fun and let loose in hopes of good fortune.
Can the week's preparation pay off for the Longhorns, allowing them to find the rhythm they have desperately searched for on offense this season?
Does Practice Make Perfect?
Improvement in the Longhorns' offense starts with Manning. He's at the helm and was booed after a 5 for 16 performance in the first half against the UTEP Miners. It isn't a problem with his abilities or confidence, just the failure to transfer it to game days, and searching for an answer on how to get the two versions to become one.
"That ability to take Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and play with that, that same kind of confidence and intent on Saturday." Sarkisian said."That's the part for us is that we see and we know what it's like. My goal is that you all get to see that, and that's what we're striving for. He had a great week, so I'm proud of him for that."
Part of unlocking the Longhorns' offense for Manning, and something that has been working in practice, but hasn't carried over yet, as Sarkisian alluded to, was a lack of contribution from his playmakers. It's not due to a lack of talent either, but seems to be a confidence issue, and finding their stride and connection with their quarterback.
"They're building their confidence and having more fun, as you're having fun playing, you play a little bit more loose, you play a little bit more free, you play with a little bit more confidence," Sarkisian said of the offense. " So we get our offensive players starting to feel and play more like that, I think we'll see more playmaking from those guys when the ball's in the air. We've got to build that confidence through execution; that's the whole idea of taking practice to the game."
Down to their last non-conference game of the season, before a bye week, followed by a trip to Gainesville for their first SEC game of the season, the Longhorns are hoping this week's practices will propel them to the level they have yet to reach this season.