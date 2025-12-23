How to Watch No. 13 Texas vs. No. 18 Michigan

The Texas Longhorns didn't have the season they were hoping for, ending up just slightly on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. After just missing out, it ended their two-year streak of making the big dance, but the season isn't over for them quite yet, either.

With one more game to go, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines, the Longhorns will get a few weeks of valuable practice as they navigate transfer portal turnover and NFL Draft departures.

Here is how to watch one of college football's most exciting top-20 matchups of the bowl season.

How to Watch Texas vs. Michigan

Who: Texas Longhorns 9-3 (6-2 in SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines 9-3 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl When: December 31 at 2 p.m. CT

December 31 at 2 p.m. CT Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color) Last Season: Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the eventual champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, though, their other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Bulldogs, losing 30-15 in the Forty Acres, and then again 22-19 in the conference championship. The Wolverines took a step back in their first year under Sherrone Moore, fresh off a national championship, finishing 8-5 on the season.

Meet the Coaches

Biff Poggi, Michigan: Poggi has spent some time in Ann Arbor around the Wolverines program. He served as an associate head coach from 2021 to 2022 under Jim Harbaugh and, after trying his hand at being the head coach in Charlotte, returned to the same role with the Wolverines. After the firing of Moore, Poggi took over as head coach and will continue in this role until the bowl game is over. He played one season at Pittsburgh as an offensive lineman.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 47-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

What to Know About the Wolverines

Since the firing of Moore and the fallout from the drama that followed, the Wolverines have been in disarray. With players debating whether to finish their careers there or opt for the transfer portal, as the future lies in uncertainty, the Wolverines could be a shell of themselves come time for kickoff.

With new faces expected to receive playing time following the fallout, it is challenging to project what the Wolverines will bring to the table when they match up against the Longhorns. They will get their hard-nosed defense, which has become synonymous with the maize and blue, as they were 13th in the country in opponents' points per game, surrendering just 18.7 points on the season.

The offense is more complicated to project, as uncertainty remains around quarterback Bryce Underwood's participation against the Longhorns. While he showed flashes during the season, it was also evident at times that he was a true freshman who needed a little more time to develop. The Wolverines were 58th in the country in points per game, averaging 27.6 per contest on the year.

