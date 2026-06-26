Why Neimann Lawrence is the Most Important Commitment of the Week for Texas

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes set upon the upcoming season because it represents more than just a chance to return a national championship to Austin, but also as a sign that the once storied program has built its self back to the top of the sport.

Building a program, though, isn't easy and not every prospect will develop to its full potential. Half the battle is just getting them on campus, and landing one of the top recruiting classes in the country, something the Longhorns have done consistently under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns are focused on the 2027 class, but they have added a commitment from 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence, one of the top signal-callers in the class, and he was perhaps the most important addition so far this week.

Why Lawrence is A Critical Addition

Texas Longhorns Commit Neimann Lawrence | Neimann Lawrence (@NEIMANLAWRENCE1) on X

There is no such thing as building the future recruiting classes for a program too early, especially when it comes to establishing early relationships that go a long way as recruits inch closer to choosing where they will spend their future. Landing early commitments isn't out of the norm, but for a prospect the quality of Lawrence, it's a bigger deal than it initially seems.

For the Longhorns, he is the first commitment of the cycle for 2028 class, and makes the program one of 13 schools in the country with a commitment. Of those 13 schools, eight of them have a quarterback commit, including the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While known for being one of the most complete quarterbacks, including having one of the top arms in the class and is able to fit a pass through a tight window, his biggest impact might be in getting other top prospects to join the program with him.

Lawrence will be tasked with being in command of the field once he gets on campus, but before that, his role will be quarterbacking the other recruits to join him. As the first commitment of the cycle, he can help sway prospects, including conversations off the field and on campus, talking about what their time will be like together if they join him.

The Longhorns got their quarterback of the future, and a critical piece of constructing the class that will arrive with him, giving them a big leg up on landing another top 10 class.

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