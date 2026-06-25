Texas Battling Pair of SEC Teams To Retain Elite 5-Star WR Commit

The pressure is on in The Forty Acres. The Texas Longhorns have bounded up the recruiting ladder, moving into the top 10 of Rivals’ team recruiting rankings for the 2027 class. However, they have also been a target of rivals competing for the Longhorns’ top targets.

Texas lost in-state cornerback target Dhillon McGee to Penn State, and LSU is turning up the heat on defensive back recruits Greedy James and Brandon Sherrard.

The Tigers have their eyes on another cornerstone of the Class of 2027 — wide receiver Easton Royal — and aren't the only SEC team trying to flip the Texas commit.

Texas Fending Off LSU, Florida for WR Commit Easton Royal

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo attempts a catch over Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Royal is not just another wide receiver prospect. He is a potential two-sport athlete with an elite track background, winning multiple state titles as a sprinter in Louisiana. The speed is paired with elite production: 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. He has earned a reputation as a consensus five-star across Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

Coming from New Orleans, the Brother Martin High School star is one of the top athletes in the Pelican State. LSU is trying to retain the in-state star, but Florida has reportedly been one of Royal’s top teams throughout the process.

Royal is the Longhorns' longest-standing commit in the Class of 2027. He committed to Texas on Nov. 29, 2025, a long time to retain an elite recruit. Texas has done its best to sell Royal on the program, with NFL star Jaylen Waddle making an appearance during his official visit on the weekend of June 19.

Waddle is one of many NFL wide receivers Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has coached. Recent examples include Xavier Worthy, Matthew Golden and Adonai Mitchell. However, LSU has a reputation for producing elite NFL wide receivers, and Florida has been successful as well.

Brother Martin Crusaders wide receiver Easton Royal scores a touchdown against John Curtis Patriots linebacker Benjamin Barron during the first quarter at The Shrine on Airline. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“We're just taking in the process,” Royal told 247Sports.

The No. 1 recruit in Louisiana, per Rivals’ Industry Ranking, recently concluded a busy season of official visits. He met with all three schools, as well as the Ole Miss Rebels.

After his official visit, though, Royal expressed his confidence in Texas as a destination. He called his commitment “firm,” but he said he would continue to review the options for his future.

Royal is currently competing at The Opening Final at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., alongside Texas cornerback commit John Meredith III. With the dead period open, Royal can take the time to focus on what’s next before a decision is made on his future.

Recent commitments from wide receivers Briceson Thrower Jr. and Kyron Brown give Texas insurance, but Royal is an integral piece of the Longhorns’ offensive future.

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