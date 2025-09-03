Why Reggie Bush Is Eternally Grateful for Vince Young
Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young and USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush were without a doubt two of the most dynamic and exciting players in the college football field in the mid-2000s, as Bush, was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2005, and also won the 2003 and 2004 national championships, with the three-peat attempt resulting in the team falling short to Young and the Longhorns in a game that many call the greatest college football game of all time.
However, years later, Bush would vacate his 2005 Heisman award after an investigation found that Bush and his family were receiving pay and different types of gifts that went against the NCAA's guidelines, and many believed that the award would be given to Young or Matt Leinart, Bush's quarterback during his tenure.
And as it turns out, the Heisman Trust offered the trophy to the Longhorn quarterback, and his response was nothing but respectful.
"That's Reggie's Trophy"
In his appearance on former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke podcast, Bush talked about his relationship with Young, and how he acted when he was offered the Heisman Trophy, an award he had never won up to that point.
"He (Vince) is somebody I have a lot of respect for, because Vince also did something that I'll never forget," Bush said. "After we played the national championship game, obviously, they beat us, and then when these penalties were happening, and the Heisman Trust stripped me of the Heisman Trophy, and one of the things that they did was they went to Vince and asked him if he wanted the trophy.
They took the trophy from me, and they were going to give it to Vince, and Vince says to the Heisman Trust, 'That's Reggie's trophy.'"
Respect Between Rivals
The response of the quarterback was appalling to Bush as it was, but when he thought about the overall circumstances, his respect for Young grew tremendously.
"I'll never forget that because, first of all, he just beat us so now they're on top of the world, he would have every right in that moment to be like, 'absolutely, let me get that,'" Bush said. "Again, we talk about that respect and that bond that you create on the battlefield and on the football field, you just can't break that, and there's no outside business people, no NCAA, they won't understand, so shout out to V, that's my dog, and I have a lot of respect for him, not only as a football player, but as a man."
Following the thrilling national championship game between Young's Longhorns and Bush's Trojans, the two were taken third and second overall, respectively, behind NC State defensive end Mario Williams.
Young would go on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and be named to two Pro Bowls with the Tennessee Titans, and Reggie Bush would win Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.