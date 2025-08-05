Texas Longhorns QB Vince Young Given High Rank In Prestigious All-Time List
Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young should be a name that any college football fan, regardless of where their fandom resides, should be able to pick out and remember how impactful he was in the school's 2005 national championship run.
That season, Mack Brown's eighth as the head coach, saw Young lead the Burnt Orange to an undefeated 13-0 record, and defeat the also undefeated No. 1 USC Trojans, who were equipped with two Heisman Trophy winners, in a thrilling 41-38 national championship win that saw the Horns crawl back from a 12-point deficit with just over 6:30 left in the game, a game that many have considered one of the all-time best in college football.
Despite never being graced with the Heisman Trophy himself, Young is still regarded by many as one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time, mainly for the Longhorns' success with him under center.
On3 Sports Ranked Young As The Second-Best 5-Star Recruit of All-Time
Young was a five-star recruit coming out of Madison High School in Houston, TX, while also being a four-year letterman in basketball and a three-year letterman in track and field, choosing the Texas Longhorns over a multitude of other schools.
But how does he match up to the other five-star recruits in football in the 21st century?
According to On3 Sports' rankings of that exact category, the results looked the same as the 2005 Heisman Trophy voting, with Vince Young finishing second behind USC running back Reggie Bush.
Bush, one of the two Heismans on that USC team that Young and the Longhorns combatted in that national championship at the Rose Bowl along with quarterback Matt Leinart, was a no. 2 national recruit out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California, and was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the second overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, winning Super Bowl XLIV with the team in 2010.
Young was selected right after Bush with the third overall pick in the draft by the Tennessee Titans, winning the 2006 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Titans to an 8-5 record in his 13 starts.
In his three years as a starter in Austin, Young's dual threat abilities made him a standout in the game, totaling 6,040 passing yards with 44 touchdowns and 3,127 rushing yards with 37 touchdowns, his rushing yards the most amongst quarterbacks in the history of the University of Texas at Austin.
Here is the top 10 of On3's rankings, filled with many future number one overall picks and some of the best names the NFL has seen in recent years.
1) Reggie Bush, USC
2) Vince Young, Texas
3) Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma
4) Tim Tebow, Florida
5) Cam Newton, Florida/Auburn
6) Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina
7) Matthew Stafford, Georgia
8) Julio Jones, Alabama
9) Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
10) Bryce Young, Alabama