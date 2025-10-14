Why Steve Sarkisian Applauds the Texas Longhorns OL Following Week 7 Performance
The unranked Texas Longhorns secured a much-needed 23-6 victory over the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry matchup, thus boosting them back into the top-25 rankings.
Their season has been a rocky ride so far. After starting off as the preseason national championship favorites, the Longhorns were knocked out of playoff contention in week 6 following a devastating blow to the unranked Florida Gators. However, in Saturday’s performance, the Longhorns showed that they’re still in it to win.
While the entire team performed top-notch and cohesive football, for head coach Steve Sarkisian, the standout performance in week 7 proved to be Texas’ offensive line.
Texas Performed Well Against Oklahoma’s Front
"I think the offensive line did a really good job,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “That’s a tough front.”
Heading into the Red River Rivalry, the Sooners' defensive unit led college football in yards allowed per game (193.0) and came second in most sacks (21) and points allowed (7.2) in the nation.
“OU's got a very good front,” Sarkisian said. “And they've got some very talented players, they've got a really good scheme."
Their defensive front proved to be one of the biggest challenges for Texas heading into the rivalry matchup. Having previously crumbled in the previous week against Florida due to shaky protection and allowing six sacks throughout the game.
However, Texas’ offensive line appeared to wake up at the right time and they were able to push back and hold off Oklahoma’s dominant defense for four quarters. Despite the Sooners’ defense averaging 4.2 sacks in their first five games, Oklahoma was only able to successfully sack quarterback Arch Manning once throughout the game.
With solid protection, Texas’ offensive line granted the quarterback ample space to be able to focus on scoring, on both the passing and rushing front.
All in all, the Longhorns finished with 138 yards on the ground, and Manning was able to secure 21 of his 27 passing attempts, resulting in 166 yards with no interceptions and one passing touchdown.
"We were definitely pleased (with the offensive line),” Sarkisian said.
Now 4-2 overall, the Longhorns are looking to extend their winning streak as they head to Lexington for another week of SEC play. As they plan to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, the matchup will play on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.