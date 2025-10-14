Longhorns Country

Why Steve Sarkisian Applauds the Texas Longhorns OL Following Week 7 Performance

The excellence from Texas’ offensive line performance in the Red River Rivalry game proves to be the most overlooked.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) huddles with his team during the game, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) huddles with his team during the game, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The unranked Texas Longhorns secured a much-needed 23-6 victory over the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry matchup, thus boosting them back into the top-25 rankings.

Their season has been a rocky ride so far. After starting off as the preseason national championship favorites, the Longhorns were knocked out of playoff contention in week 6 following a devastating blow to the unranked Florida Gators. However, in Saturday’s performance, the Longhorns showed that they’re still in it to win. 

While the entire team performed top-notch and cohesive football, for head coach Steve Sarkisian, the standout performance in week 7 proved to be Texas’ offensive line.

Texas Performed Well Against Oklahoma’s Front

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5)
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think the offensive line did a really good job,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “That’s a tough front.”

Heading into the Red River Rivalry, the Sooners' defensive unit led college football in yards allowed per game (193.0) and came second in most sacks (21) and points allowed (7.2) in the nation.

“OU's got a very good front,” Sarkisian said. “And they've got some very talented players, they've got a really good scheme."

Their defensive front proved to be one of the biggest challenges for Texas heading into the rivalry matchup. Having previously crumbled in the previous week against Florida due to shaky protection and allowing six sacks throughout the game.

However, Texas’ offensive line appeared to wake up at the right time and they were able to push back and hold off Oklahoma’s dominant defense for four quarters. Despite the Sooners’ defense averaging 4.2 sacks in their first five games, Oklahoma was only able to successfully sack quarterback Arch Manning once throughout the game. 

With solid protection, Texas’ offensive line granted the quarterback ample space to be able to focus on scoring, on both the passing and rushing front. 

All in all, the Longhorns finished with 138 yards on the ground, and Manning was able to secure 21 of his 27 passing attempts, resulting in 166 yards with no interceptions and one passing touchdown.

"We were definitely pleased (with the offensive line),” Sarkisian said.

Now 4-2 overall, the Longhorns are looking to extend their winning streak as they head to Lexington for another week of SEC play. As they plan to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, the matchup will play on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

feed

Published
Isabella Capuchino
ISABELLA CAPUCHINO

Isabella Capuchino is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a minor in Latino Media Arts & Studies. Born and raised in Houston, Texas — naturally, she loves anything and everything related to Houston sports. She has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since August 2025, however, began her sports journalism pursuits at The Daily Texan. In addition to sports reporting, she has also worked as a writer for the Life & Arts department of the Texan, and is actively involved in the on-campus fashion publication, Hook’d Magazine, as a photographer. Outside of her passion for sports, she enjoys being outdoors and staying active, as well as baking and rewatching her favorite shows. You can find her on social media @bellacapuchino.

Home/Football