Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 7: Who's Up & Who's Down
The Texas Longhorns have certainly gotten their season right back on track after a definitive 23-6 victory over their arch-rival, the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Texas leaves the Cotton Bowl winning back-to-back Red River Rivalry matchups for the first time since the late 2000s and confident outlook on the rest of the season.
Texas struggled through another slow offensive start, heading into halftime down three points. Coming out of the locker room, it was a burnt orange takeover, with the Longhorns rattling off 20 unanswered points in a dominating second-half performance.
After the Longhorns' commanding performance, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending up. With the dominant victory, this edition won't have any Longhorns trending down, as Texas will look forward to another conference matchup as they head back out on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.
Trending Up
Arch Manning, QB
In his first taste of a Red River Rivalry matchup as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, Arch Manning was up for the task. While a final stat line of 21 of 27 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown might not be eye-popping for the box score watchers, Manning put together one of his best all-around performances in the Cotton Bowl.
Manning orchestrated a momentum-swinging 14-play 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the second half of the ball game, capped off with finding wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. in the back of the end zone. The third quarter was where Manning was at his best, going 10 of 12 passing for 93 yards with high-level completions and a touchdown.
Quintrevion Wisner, RB
The running game for the Longhorns finally got going as Texas rushed for a combined 136 yards while averaging nearly four yards a carry on a stout Oklahoma defensive line that headed into the matchup as one of the best units in all of college football.
The catalyst for the rushing attack finally being effective, running back Quintrevion Wisner, who had his best performance of the 2025 season. With the third year running back being Texas's leading rusher in the ball game, accumulating 94 yards on 22 carries, and his longest carry of the game was for 37 yards.
Malik Muhammad, CB
The Longhorns' secondary suffered a lot a weekend ago down in Gainesville, without star cornerback Malik Muhammad, and with his performance against the Sooners, it's clear to see why the third-year defensive back is one of the vital keys to the Longhorns' secondary.
In his return to the field, Muhammad finished the game with two tackles, one tackle-for-loss, a pass deflection and most importantly, creating two turnovers after intercepting Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer twice.