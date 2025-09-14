Longhorns Country

Why Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Want to Rely Too Much on Arch Manning's Legs

Texas Longhorns quarterback has proven himself as a strong rushing threat, but head coach Steve Sarkisian considers what happens to the offense when they start to rely on his raw speed.

Payton Blalock

Texas football player, Arch Manning, stands on the field during warm up before a game against UTEP at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
Texas football player, Arch Manning, stands on the field during warm up before a game against UTEP at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns earned a win today against the UTEP Miners, but some of the issues observed in their first two matchups don’t appear to be resolved.

Quarterback Arch Manning struggled once again in terms of passing, completing just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

He added 51 rushing yards for two touchdowns on nine carries, and head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the extent to which the Longhorns look to utilize Manning’s ability to run the ball.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Mannin
Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sarkisian on Manning’s rushing efforts 

“I always in my back pocket have this idea of I need to let him run, and I need to let him run around and let him start playing football," Sarkisian said.

Manning has shown glimpses of his speed throughout his collegiate tenure, most prominently during his time as a backup last season. He has typically seemed comfortable on his feet, which Sarkisian acknowledged in the press conference following the game.

However, he worries about structuring an offense that relies too heavily on Manning’s natural speed.

“That’s always my caution,” he said. “When you have a little success with your legs, then you start to rely on your legs. And then we’re out of scheme, and now we’re just playing athlete football, and athlete football can get you so far, but sooner or later, that catches up with you, too. And so we’ve got to get back to believing in the scheme and believing in the guys around us, and whether they’re blocking for us or catching for us or whatever that is, to give us the best chance to be successful long term.”

Manning’s increased rushing today led to a generally less organized offense, and prominent wide receivers like Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone both finished with less than 35 receiving yards apiece. 

Tight end Jack Endries also played limited minutes due to an injury, which could’ve contributed to a less impressive passing game for the Longhorns. 

Miners quarterback Malachi Nelson completed 24 of 36 passes for 209 yards, meaning that he recorded nearly twice as many passing yards as Manning. These stats could serve as somewhat of a wake-up call for the Longhorns as they draw closer to SEC play.

That being said, they still have one more matchup to work on making corrections before heading to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Florida Gators to open SEC play. If Manning and his receivers can establish a better rhythm, they could still be a team to watch later on in the season. 

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Football