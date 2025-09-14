Why Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Want to Rely Too Much on Arch Manning's Legs
The Texas Longhorns earned a win today against the UTEP Miners, but some of the issues observed in their first two matchups don’t appear to be resolved.
Quarterback Arch Manning struggled once again in terms of passing, completing just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.
He added 51 rushing yards for two touchdowns on nine carries, and head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the extent to which the Longhorns look to utilize Manning’s ability to run the ball.
Sarkisian on Manning’s rushing efforts
“I always in my back pocket have this idea of I need to let him run, and I need to let him run around and let him start playing football," Sarkisian said.
Manning has shown glimpses of his speed throughout his collegiate tenure, most prominently during his time as a backup last season. He has typically seemed comfortable on his feet, which Sarkisian acknowledged in the press conference following the game.
However, he worries about structuring an offense that relies too heavily on Manning’s natural speed.
“That’s always my caution,” he said. “When you have a little success with your legs, then you start to rely on your legs. And then we’re out of scheme, and now we’re just playing athlete football, and athlete football can get you so far, but sooner or later, that catches up with you, too. And so we’ve got to get back to believing in the scheme and believing in the guys around us, and whether they’re blocking for us or catching for us or whatever that is, to give us the best chance to be successful long term.”
Manning’s increased rushing today led to a generally less organized offense, and prominent wide receivers like Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone both finished with less than 35 receiving yards apiece.
Tight end Jack Endries also played limited minutes due to an injury, which could’ve contributed to a less impressive passing game for the Longhorns.
Miners quarterback Malachi Nelson completed 24 of 36 passes for 209 yards, meaning that he recorded nearly twice as many passing yards as Manning. These stats could serve as somewhat of a wake-up call for the Longhorns as they draw closer to SEC play.
That being said, they still have one more matchup to work on making corrections before heading to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Florida Gators to open SEC play. If Manning and his receivers can establish a better rhythm, they could still be a team to watch later on in the season.