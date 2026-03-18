Why Texas Longhorns DE Ethan Burke Can Still Surprise People in NFL Draft
In this story:
Seven Texas Longhorns were invited to this year's NFL Combine, however many expected there to be eight.
Senior edge rusher Ethan Burke participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl but, unlike the other Longhorns who competed in that showcase, was not given the opportunity to display his skills on the pre-draft process' biggest stage.
The players who did receive Combine invites: linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, offensive guard DJ Campbell, safety Michael Taaffe and tight end Jack Endries had draft profiles made on them. Now, Burke will have one made for him.
The Good
A local kid, Burke committed to Texas as a three-star prospect out of nearby Westlake High School. After not playing much as a freshman, Burke started nine games as a sophomore and contributed to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's front-seven consistently for three years.
Burke has a huge 6'6, 270 lb frame, with particularly impressive length. His 83" wingspan allows him to extend blockers with ease and latch onto ballcarriers while still engaged with a blocker.
His frame also allows him to make great tackles in space as he lays out and wraps his huge arms around ballcarrier's hits.
He uses his mammoth size to punish pullers, lowering his pads and tightening running lanes.
When his initial rush is stalled, Burke's big arms allow him to clog passing lanes and bat balls down.
Burke is surprisingly versatile for his size, lining up at every spot on the defensive line at one point or another and adding value as a stunter regardless of responsibility.
He also flashed a closing burst above what is expected from a 270-pounder.
Burke stepped up in big games, especially against rival schools.
His size, length and hustle give him special-teams upside at the next level.
Burke posted a career-worst year in 2024 but recovered to post a career-best season as a senior.
Category (according to PFF)
2024
2025
Overall Defensive Grade
64.8
83.6
Run Defense Grade
57.6
83.2
Tackling Grade
33.4
83.3
Pass-Rushing Grade
68.2
75.6
Missed-Tackle Rate
28.1%
5.1%
The Bad
While Burke possesses extremely strong arms, he lacks lower-body strength. His weak base causes him to get turned and moved off the ball on run plays.
He is typically the last guy out of his stance at the line of scrimmage, though this could be in part due to his role as a read-and-react run-stopper.
Burke can not win around the edge and will largely be relegated to the 4i and in in the NFL.
He leans his head into contact which hurts his efficacy as a run-stopper.
Burke lacks bend, quickness and has a limted pass-rushing bag.
He lacks the instincts to get his big arms up in the passing game, something which should have been fixed in his four seasons of college football.
Burke made nine starts as a sophomore but saw his role shrink, finishing his career with just 17 starts.
Final Grade
Overall, Ethan Burke is a hulking defensive lineman who lacks athletic tools but can immediately contribute to an NFL team as a run-stopper and special-teamer with some room to grow from there.
Final Grade: Round 7
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Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.