Why Texas Longhorns DE Ethan Burke Can Still Surprise People in NFL Draft

Seven Texas Longhorns were invited to this year's NFL Combine, however many expected there to be eight.

Senior edge rusher Ethan Burke participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl but, unlike the other Longhorns who competed in that showcase, was not given the opportunity to display his skills on the pre-draft process' biggest stage.

The players who did receive Combine invites: linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, offensive guard DJ Campbell, safety Michael Taaffe and tight end Jack Endries had draft profiles made on them. Now, Burke will have one made for him.

The Good

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A local kid, Burke committed to Texas as a three-star prospect out of nearby Westlake High School. After not playing much as a freshman, Burke started nine games as a sophomore and contributed to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's front-seven consistently for three years.

Burke has a huge 6'6, 270 lb frame, with particularly impressive length. His 83" wingspan allows him to extend blockers with ease and latch onto ballcarriers while still engaged with a blocker.

His frame also allows him to make great tackles in space as he lays out and wraps his huge arms around ballcarrier's hits.

He uses his mammoth size to punish pullers, lowering his pads and tightening running lanes.

#HookEm EDGE Ethan Burke (6'6 269) smashing the kickout block from #UCLA OL Garrett DiGiorgio (who had a good day in 1-on-1 pass pro drills) pic.twitter.com/wISlpuS3XE — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 24, 2026

When his initial rush is stalled, Burke's big arms allow him to clog passing lanes and bat balls down.

Burke is surprisingly versatile for his size, lining up at every spot on the defensive line at one point or another and adding value as a stunter regardless of responsibility.

He also flashed a closing burst above what is expected from a 270-pounder.

Burke stepped up in big games, especially against rival schools.

His size, length and hustle give him special-teams upside at the next level.

Burke posted a career-worst year in 2024 but recovered to post a career-best season as a senior.

Category (according to PFF) 2024 2025 Overall Defensive Grade 64.8 83.6 Run Defense Grade 57.6 83.2 Tackling Grade 33.4 83.3 Pass-Rushing Grade 68.2 75.6 Missed-Tackle Rate 28.1% 5.1%

The Bad

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Burke possesses extremely strong arms, he lacks lower-body strength. His weak base causes him to get turned and moved off the ball on run plays.

He is typically the last guy out of his stance at the line of scrimmage, though this could be in part due to his role as a read-and-react run-stopper.

Burke can not win around the edge and will largely be relegated to the 4i and in in the NFL.

He leans his head into contact which hurts his efficacy as a run-stopper.

Burke lacks bend, quickness and has a limted pass-rushing bag.

He lacks the instincts to get his big arms up in the passing game, something which should have been fixed in his four seasons of college football.

Burke made nine starts as a sophomore but saw his role shrink, finishing his career with just 17 starts.

Final Grade

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Overall, Ethan Burke is a hulking defensive lineman who lacks athletic tools but can immediately contribute to an NFL team as a run-stopper and special-teamer with some room to grow from there.

Final Grade: Round 7

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