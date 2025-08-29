Why Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman’s Return Will Be Key to Success
The Texas Longhorns have high expectations for the 2025 season, including bringing a national championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 years. The path won't be easy, including a season opener against the defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Part of Steve Sarkisian's crew's path to success will depend on the offensive line's ability to perform this season. With the talented backfield behind them, they will face their toughest test right away, but for some of them, it's a moment they have been looking forward to.
That includes interior lineman Cole Hutson, who has battled through adversity in his career and earned high praise from Sarkisian in his Zoom meeting with the media late this week.
Nastiness and Physicality
To play the offensive line, you have to love to hit people and be willing to do what others don't want to. There's a reason it's called the trenches, after all. The Longhorns had that last season in center Jake Majors, who PFF ranked as the 34th center in the country, so replacing him wasn't going to be easy, but the staff believes in Hutson.
"He is a blue-collar guy. He's tough, he's smart, and he's had to grind his way through his career. It felt like every off-season the guy was going under the knife and having to have surgeries, and he couldn't train all off-season because of his shoulder, then he couldn't train the next off-season because of another injury."
Now, though, the Longhorns senior is healthy, and while he doesn't have the game experience he would have liked to have at this point in his career, he has enough to make him a key piece of their 2025 success. With 36 appearances and 13 starts, all of which came in 2022, where he started as the right guard, he looks to slot over to center and become the leader of that group.
"He's really worked with Coach Flood on the fundamentals and techniques needed. He's definitely got the smarts to play center at a high level for us, but he's also got the nastiness needed, and now he's got the physical ability that can match that nastiness."
With a reshaped offensive line, heading into the horseshoe to take on the Buckeyes, the Longhorns will lean on Hutson and fellow lineman D.J. Campbell to set the tone for the group in 2025.
The Longhorns will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Buckeyes Aug. 30th at 11 a.m. CT.