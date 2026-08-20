Why Texas' Offense Flopped vs Ohio State in 2025, and How Sark Can Fix It in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have had some of college football's best offenses since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021. However, one would never know that if they saw Texas' first game last season against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The No. 1 team in the country managed just seven points against an admittedly formidable Buckeyes defense before averaging 32.4 points per game against the rest of their schedule. So, what happened?

While players like quarterback Arch Manning and left guard Connor Stroh are deserving of criticism, Sarkisian's game plan must also be called into question. With another date with the Buckeyes coming up on September 12th, here is how the offensive playcalling needs to change.

What Went Wrong?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there were one word for Texas' season-opening game script in 2025, it would be 'safe.' Sarkisian clearly felt that Manning, who was entering his first season as the bona fide starter, would be overmatched by the reigning national champion's star-studded defense.

So, he protected his passer by calling plays from under-center, utilizing two-tight-end sets and avoiding the middle of the field.

The Longhorns put two tight ends on the field on 12 plays across their first six drives last August while Manning went under center eight times. For reference, across their first six drives against Vanderbilt, theLonghorns used two-tight-end sets just four times while Manning took every snap in shotgun.

Those first two items were supposed to help Texas run the ball by giving its backs more favorable angles and putting better blockers on the field; however, they served to make the Longhorns and Sarkisian predictable. Going under center also limited Manning's legs, removing perhaps the most potent part of his game.

Sarkisian was also reluctant to attack the middle of the field or use screen passes, likely for fear of the Buckeyes' talented and rangy trio of linebackers Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese and versatile safety Caleb Downs, all of whom were eventually selected in the first 11 picks of this year's draft. While that fear was certainly founded, it further restricted Sarkisian's already limited play-sheet.

Despite getting lighter personnel on the field and Manning in the shotgun later in the game, the damage had been done. After playing Ohio State's game for so long, the Longhorns could not play their own.

So, how can they avoid making that mistake again?

What Needs to Change

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as a member of the Auburn Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the obvious solution, one Texas implemented halfway through that game, is to stay in the shotgun and use three-wide receiver sets, however, there is a larger takeaway to be had: Texas can not be scared.

The Longhorns have to start aggressively and stay that way to beat teams like Ohio State, and that means putting Manning in a position that maximizes his strengths. This is something that Sarkisian made real strides at as the season went on.

With another offseason of learning his passer under Sarkisian's belt, Texas should be in attack mode from kickoff. If they are not, it could mean another disappointing result.

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