Former Longhorn D'Onta Foreman Signs With Panthers

Former Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman signs with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement with former Longhorn D'Onta Foreman on Tuesday.

Per CBS’s Josina Anderson, Foreman signed a one-year, $2 million deal.

Although deals will not be finalized until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, this agreement is shaping Foreman's fifth stop since being drafted in 2017.

Last season, Foreman had a breakout season with the Tennessee Titans (with Derek Henry out), running for 566 yards on 133 carries and three touchdowns.

Most notably, he had an impressive 66 yards on four carries in Tennessee’s 19-16 postseason Divisional Round loss to the Bengals.

Foreman had a rough start to his NFL career, totaling only 107 carries for 421 yards and two touchdowns in his first three seasons (mainly with the Houston Texans from 2017-2019).

As a Panther, the former Longhorn will be playing alongside Chuba Hubbard, who started 10 games in his rookie season.

Both players will likely be behind star running back Christian McCaffrey. However, given McCaffrey’s recent injury history, it is possible for Foreman could see much more production than expected.

During his time with the Longhorns, Foreman was quite the standout, notching over 2000 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season.

Now with the Panthers, he will look to carry his recent momentum and fight for a roster spot in a quite dynamic backfield.

