Myles Turner's Defense Brings Indiana Pacers Two Wins Away from NBA Title
The Indiana Pacers are two wins away from the franchise's first NBA Championship after a 116-107 Game 3 win on Wednesday night put them up 2-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite being under the weather, according to head coach Rick Carlisle, and having a frustrating offensive performance, former Texas Longhorn Myles Turner still played a big part in clinching the victory.
Turner tallied five blocks against the Thunder, three coming in the fourth quarter. His back-to-back rejections of opposing big man Chet Holmgren were a crucial defensive stop down the stretch for the Pacers.
With his five-block day, Turner became the Pacers' playoff blocks leader, passing Jermaine O'Neal. Turner had more blocks alone in Game 3 than the Thunder had as a team.
During the regular season, Oklahoma City was 61-2 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter. Indiana has now come back in the final 12 minutes in two of three games. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 32-18 in the fourth on Wednesday.
And this happened despite starters Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Turner not being their most effective selves offensively. The bench stepped up and surpassed the Thunder's by 31 points, behind a team-leading 27 from Bennedict Mathurin.
Turner's struggles early in the game put him in a difficult position against a tough Thunder frontcourt. But by the end of the game, it was Turner who was making headlines.
"I thought [Turner] did a great job of just taking a couple of deep breaths in the third quarter and just doing a reset and coming back in there ready," Carlisle said postgame. "That's what a lot of this is -- you have to be super resilient."
In the series thus far, Turner is averaging 13.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 28.3 minutes. Turner's health will be something to keep an eye on, as Carlisle said the team will continue to monitor his illness on Thursday ahead of Friday's Game 4.
With two more series wins, Turner would become the eighth Longhorn all time to be part of an NBA Championship team.