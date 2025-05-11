NBA Draft Expert Raves About Tre Johnson Potential in Pre-Lottery Mock Draft
It is not going to take long for Texas Longhorns one-and-done product Tre Johnson to hear his name get called on June 25 in Brooklyn. The Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year is projected as a high lottery pick, and with the top-14 pick order being decided on Monday, we will soon get a better idea of Johnson's potential landing spots.
In a Pre-Lottery 2025 NBA Mock Draft on the Game Theory Podcast, host and The Athletic writer Sam Vecenie has the shooting guard coming off the board at No. 6 to the New Orleans Pelicans. While the chosen destination may not be of high importance before the order is confirmed, the prediction indicates his place amongst the top prospects in draft.
"I got to see Tre Johnson work out a couple of weeks ago," Vecenie said while YouTube live-streaming alongside Bryce Simon on May 6. "[He] was so, so impressive to me as a human being that came in a level of seriousness and a desire to get better. There was just this level of intensity about him where he went through this workout like 100 percent the whole way. You don't see that often."
Johnson's shooting workout was one of the most impressive Vecenie has ever seen from a teenager, and for Texas watchers, that's not surprising.
Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game as a Longhorn and scored 20 or more points 15 times. He shot 39.7 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game. Playing 34.7 minutes per game, Johnson took over a quarter of the team's shots on average. He is widely considered the best Texas freshman since Kevin Durant.
"If you get him in an NBA scheme where he is running off of actions, taking jumpers, being able to use the threat of his gravity, I think he comes in and takes seven threes per game within the first two years of his career," Vecenie said. "He is that level (of a) shooter, in terms of being able to do it at volume."
Johnson will be a main target of teams searching for immediate scoring ability. He is capable of creating a shot anywhere on the court and can be expected to grow in his decision-making at the professional level.
Reminding him of a taller Malik Beasley with more passing ability, Vecenie believes Johnson is a player that can average 20 points across a season multiple times in his career.
"To me, there's a real chance that this comes together for Tre Johnson in the NBA, getting around a real offensive system."