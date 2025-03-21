Rodney Terry Sends Message to Texas Longhorns After First Four Loss
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry has likely coached his final game on the Forty Acres following Wednesday's 86-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four.
Immediately after the loss, reports began to surface that Texas is not expected to retain Terry, which would create an enticing job opening in Austin.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has a major decision on his hands, one that will be made with the goal of getting this program back to an elite level.
With all the noise surrounding his future, Terry posted a message on social media to his players and the fans with the season now over.
"Thank you Longhorn Nation for your consistent support," Terry wrote on X. "And a special thanks to all of our players, coaches and staff for your commitment and continuing to stay the course all season. Love you guys."
After the loss to Xavier, Terry was asked about the reports surrounding his future.
"At the end of the day, it's in God's hands," Terry said. "At the end of the day, I live my life, I'm a believer, and if God has plans for me to be here, then I'll be here. If He has plans for me to be somewhere else, He's the one with the master plan at all times. That's what I live my life by. I don't live my life by no man. I live my life by God. I got strong faith."
Terry had some notable highs his time as the head coach for the Longhorns. He nearly led Texas on a magical Final Four run after taking over midseason from Chris Beard. The Longhorns had a trip to Houston in their grasp but fumbled away a double-digit second-half lead in the Elite Eight to Miami, losing 88-81.
During his first full season at the helm in 2023-24, he led the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament again. Texas beat Colorado State 56-44 in the Round of 64 after holding the Rams to just 11 points in the first half. The Longhorns nearly upset No. 2 seed Tennessee in the second round but came up short in a 62-58 loss.
However, the Longhorns haven't been able to reach expectations since that run to the Elite Eight. At a program like Texas, excellence is the standard, and Terry's production as a head coach just hasn't cut it.