Could Texas Longhorns Retain Coach Rodney Terry After All?
After sneaking into the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns couldn't take advantage of the opportunity as they fell to the Xavier Musketeers 86-80 loss in the First Four on Wednesday night.
Now, the question that has been looming over the program for months takes center stage.
Head coach Rodney Terry, who now has a 62-37 record in three seasons at the helm, was already on the hot seat, and Wednesday's loss certainly did not help his case. Yes, he has led the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons, but his results have steadily declined since an Elite Eight appearance in 2023.
That was also when he was the interim head coach after Texas fired Chris Beard in the middle of the season. Since becoming the full-time coach Terry has a second round loss and now a First Four loss on his resume.
While most signs seem to point to the Longhorns moving on from Terry, his fate may not be sealed just yet.
According to Kirk Bohls, who covers the Longhorns for the Houston Chronicle, Terry "will have a slight chance to keep his job" if athletic director Chris Del Conte can't land an "elite coach."
Who might be an "elite coach," though? Our Zach Dimmitt put together a list of potential candidates for the Longhorns if they move on from Terry. The list features some big names such as Alabama's Nate Oats, Kansas' Bill Self, Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger and even Xavier's Sean Miller, the very same coach that beat the Longhorns on Wednesday.
Will Del Conte be able to lure any of those coaches to Austin? That's a different question entirely, but with his reputation for quickly hiring coaches, it shouldn't take long to find out.
Terry has been a decent coach, but decent doesn't cut it at Texas. Assuming Del Conte manages to land a big-time coach, Terry has likely coached his final game for the Longhorns.
