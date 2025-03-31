Sean Miller Shakes Up Texas Longhorns Basketball Staff With New Additions
The Sean Miller era is officially underway for the Texas Longhorns, and changes are already beginning to take place.
According to reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Miller has made a number of new additions to his coaching staff in Austin, while also retaining general manager Chris Ogden.
Per the report Miller is also bringing Ryan Anderson, Adam Cohen, David Miller as assistants, and Ryan Reynolds - who will serve as the director of basketball operations - from his Xavier staff with him to the 40 Acres.
"Source: Sean Miller will retain Chris Ogden as Texas' General Manager," Rothstein said on X. "Adam Cohen, David Miller, and Ryan Anderson --- who were all on staff with Miller at Xavier --- will be on the Longhorns' staff as assistant coaches. Ryan Reynolds is also headed to Austin as DOBO."
The additions of all three assistants in Miller, Cohen and Anderson are no surprise, as they have been a key part of Millers success over the years to varying degrees.
Cohen joined Miller in 2022 after coaching at Stanford, Vanderbilt, Rice and Harvard, helping the Musketeers to two NCAA Tournament berths and a Sweet 16.
Anderson, played under Miller in the mid-2010's and was an All-Pac 12 performer during that time. He then joined Miller's staff at Xavier as the director of recruiting in 2022, before being promoted in 2023 to assistant coach and Director of Player Development.
David Miller was an assistant coach for the Musketeers, coming to Xavier from San Jose State in the 2021-22 season. He had also previously worked under the new Longhorns coach at Arizona, and is known as an ace recruiter.
Finally, Reynolds has been with Miller for nearly his entire career and has been a key part of each staff that he has been a part of including at Arizona and Xavier. He served as a special assistant to the head coach in 2024 for Xavier.
As for Ogden, the news of his retention does come at a bit of a surprise, mostly due to the fact that when a new head coach is brought in, typically an entirely new staff is put in place. Combine that with the lackluster roster the Longhorns put together in 2024 - which Ogden played a major hand in - and its easy to see why many Longhorn fans were ready for a chance.
That said, Ogden is a longtime Longhorn, spending four years with the program as a player, and working in Austin under Rick Barnes, Chris Beard and Rodney Terry. He has also been a head coach at UT-Arlington, and an assistant at Tennessee and Texas Tech.