Sean Miller Reveals What Brought Him to Texas Longhorns
Sean Miller is making himself at home in Austin as the Texas Longhorns' newest head men's basketball coach. Hired in late March, Miller recently revealed what attracted him to his new job on the Forty Acres.
“I mean there aren’t many places that combine the forces that we have on our side," Miller said at SEC Spring Meetings. "The city of Austin. I think that it gets known around the country as like this really cool, great, college town. I had never heard a bad word. Great place to live. It’s way more than a college town, it’s a thriving city."
Miller went on to say it was not just the city of Austin that brought him to the head coaching job, but the university itself.
"And then you look at our campus. Starting with the University itself, I think the statistic that is in play right now is 90,000 applicants a year. They accept less than 9,000. There aren’t many universities that can say that,” Miller said.
Miller is not only set to make his Texas debut, but his SEC debut as well, previously coaching in the Big East as Xavier's head coach.
“It Just Means More is a great slogan. We’ve all seen it from the outside if you’re not apart of the SEC. But it does," Miller said. "You feel that when you turn the TV on, when you watch a college football/college basketball game, you sense that college sports is just incredibly important in this footprint.”
Miller continued to praise Texas, complementing the prestigious facilities that come with being a Longhorn.
"The other part of Texas is the Moody Center and our practice facility," Miller said. "It’s only two and a half or three years old. There are very few places that have that type of new facility...I think the future of college sports is right here.”
Miller is still months away from his debut as Texas' head coach, but for the time being seems ecstatic about being a Longhorn.