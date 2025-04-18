Sean Miller on Success of Texas Longhorns: 'It's Never Been Better'
AUSTIN -- Sean Miller has been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns basketball program for just a few weeks, but he's already fully immersed in the culture of being a Longhorn. On the Jim Rome Show, Miller gave some insight as to what its like to wear the Burnt Orange and be at the University of Texas.
Miller was hired from Xavier to replace Rodney Terry and since arriving from Xavier has retained several Longhorns for his roster while also adding key players out of the transfer portal.
"The Burnt Orange stands out, as soon as you see that color, you immediately think of the University of Texas," Miller said. "The University of Texas is a big brand, it's a powerful university and place and I think in the world of sports, it's never been better, just being around here."
He went on to shout out the other athletic programs on the 40 acres, including the baseball program, where he threw out the first pitch ahead of Thursday's game when the Longhorns rallied for a 3-2 win over Auburn.
"It's been a whirlwind, but if you look at our baseball program, women's basketball, certainly football, volleyball..., I could keep going on," Miller said. "Everybody is trying to win the national championship and as the new basketball coach, that becomes the target. Can you do it, because you certainly have everything you need resource wise to compete for it and hopefully we can build the program to head that direction."
Across the hallway from Miller, the women's basketball program is fresh off its first Final Four appearance in 22 years. Across the street, the football program is looking to go to its third straight College Football Playoff and play for a national championship. Across the highway, the baseball and softball programs are some of the best in the country with baseball ranked No. 1 and softball No. 3.
Miller has already immersed himself in the Longhorns culture and shouted out several sports in his interview, including swimming and diving, where the men's program is fresh off its 16th national title. He's in a place where greatness is the expectation, something he's not backing down from.