SEC Championship How to Watch: No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks
GREENVILLE - The stage is set for the SEC Tournament Championship, as the Texas Longhorns will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks after beating LSU in the semifinals. It will be the third matchup between the teams this season after they split their regular-season meetings.
For Texas, they know the challenge that South Carolina brings and will have their work cut out for them if they want to win the SEC Championship.
"It's gonna be a toughness game," senior Taylor Jones said. "I think whoever shows up and whoever has that edge and wants it more is gonna win. And so I think it's gonna come down to mental toughness, of executing and not turning ball over, and physical toughness, being able to finish through contact and being able to play, no matter what the refs call, no matter what the rest don't call."
Jones had nine points and seven rebounds in Texas's semifinal win over LSU and kept her composure even when she wasn't getting the calls she wanted. On Sunday, in front of what will be a crowd dominated by South Carolina fans, Texas will have to drown out the noise.
The Longhorns have been in that environment once this season when they traveled to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks.
Senior Shay Holle is looking forward to the test of playing in front of what will be a South Carolina-heavy crowd.
"It's going to be a little bit of a home game for them, but we've been in that environment, which I think is to our benefit," Holle said. "Honestly, having played at their place before and learning a lot from that game, we can take what we learned into tomorrow. But I think we're ready. We're excited. It's going to be a really fun matchup for all the fans and everyone to watch."
In their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns won a share of the regular season title and have reached the tournament championship game, losing just one game in conference play. Since losing to the Gamecocks on Jan. 12, the Longhorns have won 15 straight games.
Here are some details on how to tune in to the game:
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
WHAT: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 South Carolina
WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC
WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2025, 2:00 P.M. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN
HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network
