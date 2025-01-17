Texas Longhorns' Shay Holle Makes Program History: 'It's Surreal'
AUSTIN -- As the Texas Longhorns defeated Auburn on the road Thursday, the team moved back into the win column and senior Shay Holle made history. The fifth-year guard became the winningest player in program history, her 126th win as a Longhorn.
Holle is an Austin native and made the decision to come back for her fifth year after Texas fell in the Elite Eight. This season she averages 6.5 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. In Texas' overtime loss to Notre Dame, she had 14 points, her best performance of the season.
"It's crazy," Holle told Roger Wallace of KXAN after the game. "Growing up in Austin and wanting to come (to Texas) and being able to hold that record is something that I never thought would happen so it's really surreal to be in that moment, and it's just a lot of fun, really."
Holle comes from an athletic family as her dad played college football at the University of Texas and her mom played college softball at Angelo State. Both of her sisters played college basketball at Texas State.
The 6-foot guard received several accolades last season as she was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in the 2024 season. In her sophomore and junior seasons, she was named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team.
Texas' win over Auburn was the 151st game Holle played at Texas and 73rd start. In games Holle has started, the Longhorns are 60-13 and her all time record in the Burnt Orange is 126-34.
All of her Texas games have been played under head coach Vic Schaefer. With the Longhorns she has played in and won two Big 12 Conference Championship games and four NCAA tournaments, reaching the Elite Eight twice.
Now Holle looks to be an impact player for Texas in her final season and is a key part of a team that is national championship hopeful. Holle will next take the floor with Texas on Monday against No. 8 Maryland in the Coretta Scott King Classic, a game that will be aired on FOX.
