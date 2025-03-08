Team Chemistry At All Time High For No. 1 Texas Longhorns in SEC Tournament
GREENVILLE, NC - In the No. 1 Longhorns' gutsy win over Ole Miss, the play that stood out the most for Texas was one in the third quarter. Sophomore guard Madison Booker lost her shoe while defending, leading to senior point guard Rori Harmon picking it up and then the pair executing a flawless switch.
After the game, the two recounted the story with each giving the other one praise.
"So I'm sitting there and I saw her shoe go off and I'm like, 'Are you serious? She's not tying her shoes, but okay,'" Harmon said. "So anyways, next: I'm guarding KK Deans, in the corner. I'm like, 'Okay, do I pick up the shoe or do I need to, like, face guard her?"
"And Taylor and other posts were about to, like, step all over her shoe. I was like, 'That's a hazard.' So I went over and picked it up. I was like, I could throw it to the sideline but then she won't have it. I was like, I can do this. I can guard and have, you know the shoe in my, of course, we got a good stop. Maddie gets to rebound. We just exchanged it. That's what good chemistry is."
Without missing a beat, Booker passed the ball to Harmon, who gave Booker her shoe. Harmon then took the ball up the court and found senior Shay Holle, who got an and-one layup.
"I passed it to Shay for the and-one, that's a winning play right there," Harmon said.
Booker didn't have much to say about the whole exchange, other than that she was grateful for Harmon's playmaking abilities.
"I think I played well with one shoe," Booker joked. "The exchange, the ball for shoe, I think it was a good pass. Also, let's talk about just Rori being a great point guard. After she passed me the shoe and she got the ball, she passed the Shay Holle in transition, she hit the and-one layup. Like, that's great point guard right here. I mean, there's nothing more to say to that."
Booker and Harmon led Texas to the win over Ole Miss, with Booker scoring 19 points and Harmon dishing out nine assists. Texas will take the court tomorrow at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2 against the winner of LSU and Florida.
