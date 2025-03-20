Texas Basketball Head Coach Hot Board: Who Could Replace Rodney Terry?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially in offseason mode after Wednesday's 86-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers at the NCAA Tournament's First Four in Dayton.
It was reported shortly after the loss by multiple sites that the Longhorns are expected to part ways with head coach Rodney Terry following two full seasons at the helm. Texas will now enter a coaching search that has likely already begun to take place behind the scenes.
Here's a few names worth keeping tabs on as Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte gets closer toward making a decision:
Sean Miller, Xavier
Miller has been a hot name to watch for the Texas job in the days leading up the NCAA Tournament, with different media members hinting that he could be a candidate for Del Conte. College basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported after Wednesday's loss that
"Texas was looking hard at hiring Sean Miller a couple years ago if Rodney Terry went on that run," Goodman wrote on X. "It’ll be interesting to see if Miller would again be at the top of Chris Del Conte’s list this time around - especially after watching this Xavier victory."
This was followed up by Gerry Hamilton of On Texas Football, who said during a podcast episode Wednesday night that he would go "on record" in saying that the Longhorns would likely have hired Miller in 2023 before choosing Terry.
There's undeniable buzz surrounding Miller and Texas, something that will certainly be something to watch in the coming days.
TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State
Otzelberger's name has been floated around by Texas fans over the past few months. He has transformed Iowa State's program over the course of four seasons and has certainly earned the right to be considered for another high-level job.
After taking over in 2021 for a team that went 2-22 the year before, he's led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and has become one of the hottest names in coaching while doing so. Iowa State has been a No. 6 seed or better in the last three NCAA Tournaments.
Otzelberger has the proven ability to lead a program makes him a name that's impossible to ignore for any team with a coaching vacancy. Time will tell if Del Conte feels the same.
Royal Ivey, Houston Rockets
A former Longhorn himself, Ivey is a fun name to consider given his success at the international level as the head coach for South Sudan. He's got undeniable ties to the program as a former player, but he's hardly the home-run hire the Longhorns need right now. That's not a knock on Ivey, who is still on the younger side at 43 years old as he continues to work as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.
Texas could go for the up-and-coming hire but that would mean the program has tons of confidence in the support it could get NIL-wise under a new regime.
Nate Oats, Alabama
ESPN's Pete Thamel told On3 that Del Conte will "swing at the biggest names in the sport," and Oats certainly qualifies.
Oats has it made at Alabama, making him a wildcard as a coach that doesn't appear likely to leave but would create shockwaves if he does.
It's been long discussed that the Longhorns will likely need to hire an offensive-minded coach for their next hire. Oats would bring exactly that, as he's helped Alabama become one of the country's most potent offenses. The Texas offense struggled mightily at times this past season, with seemingly no flow or direction on that side of the floor.
Oats is a name to watch for this reason but it remains to be seen if Del Conte has given him any serious consideration.
Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks
Snyder has been a head coach in the NBA since 2014 but that hasn't stopped him from being a name Texas fans love to talk about as a potential new hire. He's spent time around the program in recent seasons.
Snyder was the head coach of the Missouri Tigers from 1999 to 2006 but hasn't returned to the college ranks since, posting a 126-91 record at Mizzou. The college game has evolved into a pro-level format since his departure, potentially making his transition back much smoother should he return to the collegiate ranks.
A path to hiring Snyder -- or any NBA coach for that matter -- is also made easier due to the absence of a buyout. Texas could land the guy it wants without worrying about emptying its pockets too much. It remains to be seen if that's Snyder or not.
ESPN's Pete Thamel told On3 that "don't expect" Snyder to be a candidate this time after previously being considered for the job but it's hard to rule ou anything until an official hired is made.
“Before promoting Rodney Terry last time, Del Conte did a lot of leg work on Quinn Snyder and Xavier's Sean Miler," Thamel told On3. "Don’t expect Snyder to be a candidate this time around, but do expect Del Conte to swing at the biggest names in the sport.”
