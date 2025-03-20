Texas Longhorns Linked to Drexel Star in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly starting to make contact with players in the transfer portal following the end of their season.
Per reports Thursday from The Portal Report, Texas has reached out to former Drexel guard Kobe MaGee, who is entering his senior year after three seasons with the Dragons.
According to TPR, other teams showing interest in Magee include Syracuse, Xavier, Clemson, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Kansas and Maryland though this list is certain to grow.
This news comes at an odd time for Texas, as it's unclear what the next few days hold for head coach Rodney Terry and his job future. There's tons of questions to ask. Are Terry and staff the ones making contact? Or is it the new unnamed hire that's started to reach out? If Chris Del Conte is indeed parting ways with Terry, it wouldn't make much sense for the current regime to begin laying a foundation for next season.
This season with Drexel, MaGee averaged a team-high 14.0 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a team-high 1.0 steal. Drexel finished with an 18-15 record, falling to Towson in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament.
He had to take on a larger role following the departures of center Amari Williams (Kentucky) and guard Justin Moore (Loyola Chicago). MaGee was Drexel's sixth-leading scorer last season at 6.3 points per game. His major leap this past year shows he's capable of taking another big step forward in 2025-26 at the Power 5 level.
According to the Drexel team website, MaGee was named the Samuel D. Cozen Award winner, which is given by the Dragons to the team's most improved player.
In Drexel's second game of non-conference play, MaGee had a career-high 28 points along with nine rebounds on 10 of 12 shooting. He played solid in two of Drexel's most notable non-con games. Against Temple on Nov. 12, MaGee finished with 17 points and four rebounds. He then had eight points and three assists in a 75-64 loss to Penn State on Dec. 21.
MaGee only failed to reach double figures in scoring eight times this season.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI