Texas Longhorns' Chendall Weaver Expected to Return vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry met with the media via Zoom on Friday and gave a strong indication that guard Chendall Weaver will return to action Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners after missing the past 15 games with a hip flexor injury.
“There’s a good chance you’re probably going to see Chendall Weaver moving around,” Terry said. “Again, he may not be the complete version of himself because of the time he’s missed. He’s still working his way back in. Nevertheless, there’s a great chance you’ll see him out there tomorrow.”
Terry followed up this "great chance" comment with what appeared to be a more definitive answer, saying that "we got Chendall Weaver back."
"We got Chendall Weaver back," Terry said with a laugh. "Chendall is back ... he's not going to be back where he's out there for 40 minutes or 35 minutes, he's going to be a guy that comes in and still gradually works his way back in a little bit. If I say we're going to have the best version of Chendall Weaver, right now we probably won't have that to that full extent. But nevertheless, having his energy is contagious, having his leadership out there, and his want to is contagious through our guys."
Terry had previously hinted at Weaver potentially returning for Texas' game against South Carolina but he ended up missing that contest and the three that followed. In 15 games this season, Weaver is averaging 6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Terry said after the win over Kentucky that he had shown the team clips of Weaver's hustle, adding that his injury has been a "huge loss" this season.
"I showed them two days straight of Chendall Weaver," Terry said. "Weaver's not playing tonight, but this is how we have to play. We have to play with incredible energy and activity and make winning plays. Weaver hasn't played all year long, he's been a big loss for us now. Huge loss. We don't talk about it enough because the way he plays and the toughness that he brings and the winning plays that he makes for our team."
Texas and Oklahoma will tip off from the Moody Center at 7 p.m. CT.
