Rodney Terry Responds to Pregame Boos in Texas Longhorns Loss to Alabama
AUSTIN -- Even before the 103-80 loss to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Tuesday, some Texas Longhorns fans were already showing their dismay for head coach Rodney Terry.
When Terry was announced as the head coach during pregame introductions, a small but noticeable sound of boos came from the crowd at Moody Center for the first time this season. Texas now sits at 15-10 overall and 4-8 in the SEC with the loss, causing many to call for Terry's job if the Longhorns don't make the NCAA Tournament.
After the game, Terry was asked if he heard the pregame boos while emphasizing that he's not worried about what others have to say.
"I don't pay attention that kind of stuff. I didn't hear any boos, I don't know," Terry said. "Maybe there was boos. To me personally, I'm all about trying to get my team better. It's about focusing on those guys, focused on what we have to do as a program to continue to stay the course and keep working. I don't get caught up in outside noise. If I'm worried about what people are saying or this or that, that's not my job. I mean, there's not anything anybody can say or do to me, okay, I've got the number one protector in God, and I got strong faith. I'm a Christian guy, and nothing anybody can say -- you can ever bring me down. So I don't get caught up in that. I didn't hear that, if that was the case."
The Longhorns are still projected to be in the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team by most notable bracket projections but things are trending down for Texas fast. The schedule hardly gets any easier, as Texas will host No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
