Texas Longhorns Land 7-Footer Matas Vokietaitis From Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns have acquired a major piece for the frontcourt as the start of the Sean Miller era continues.
Per ESPN's Jonathon Givony, Florida Atlantic transfer center Matas Vokietaitis has commited to Texas, giving the Longhorns their third portal commit this offseason. A native of Lithuania, Vokietaitis was the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year this past season.
Vokietaitis now joins Xavier wing Dailyn Swain and Purdue forward Camden Heide as three transfers that have committed to Miller and Texas. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds this season for FAU, taking the place of starting center Vladislav Goldin after he transferred to Michigan.
Vokietaitis finished this season with 18 double-digit scoring efforts, which was highlighted by a career-high 21 points on two occasions vs. UAB and vs. Tulane (AAC Tournament). He managed to put together an impressive season despite playing just 17.6 minutes per game.
The Longhorns continue to steadily put together a roster day by day after Miller's hiring. Texas has already secured roster retentions from guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver along with forward Nic Codie. Add in the three transfers and that's already an experienced eight-man rotation, though there clearly remains work to be done. Incoming freshman John Clark is also expected to stay with his commitment and come to Texas.
All this work is being done in an effort to get Texas basketball to elite status, something Miller talked about during his introductory press conference.
"I've always operated from this perspective," Miller said. "You have to beat the door down and knock at it a number of times to eventually punch it through. And I'm looking forward to uniting with the resources at this amazing institution in place here at the University of Texas and breaking through - not once - but multiple times, competing for Southeastern Conference championships and being a perennially great program, like so many other great programs at this university are right now."