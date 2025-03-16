Texas Longhorns Expected to Decline NIT if Left Out of NCAA Tournament - REPORT
Texas Longhorns men's basketball is expected to be one of the first teams left out of the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
Naturally, the next step for any bubble team that misses out on March Madness is what to do for the NIT. Many teams decline to play in the tournament in order to prepare for the offseason, something that Texas is reportedly expected to do if the Longhorns are officially left off the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Per Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, the Longhorns will "probably" decline an invite to the NIT next week.
"I'm told by sources Texas would probably decline an NIT invitation, partly because the Longhorn women will be hosting two playoff games this week," Bohls tweeted.
The Longhorns won the NIT back in 2019 under head coach Shaka Smart after defeating Lipscomb in the championship game. Texas guard Kerwin Roach was named MVP. Texas also won the NIT in 1978, beating N.C. State in the title game. This came in the middle of a 10-year span that featured two National Championship wins under head coachs Norm Sloan (1973-74) and Jim Valvano (1982-83).
Strangely enough, Texas' only road game in non-conference this season came in a 63-59 win over N.C. State on Dec. 4. The Longhorns' weak non-conference slate is one of the things holding Texas back when it comes to earning a final at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
But ask Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson, and his thinks the Longhorns should be in the dance.
"I think we should be in by now, for sure. But if not, we can still put our hard hats on and come back and get another one tomorrow," Johnson said after beating Texas A&M.
Texas guard Jordan Pope added that he's treating every game the team plays as the season's last, which is certainly true in the Longhorns' case. Pope had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the win over the Aggies.
"I'm just taking it day by day, game by game," Pope said. "It's do-or-die. So I'm treating every game like it's our last, regardless if we believe we're in or not. So I'm just trying to grab one every single game. Hopefully we do get in though."
