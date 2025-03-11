Texas Longhorns HC Praises Student Journalists for Long Roadtrip
Texas women's basketball's first time in the Southeastern Conference championship didn't end like expected. The Longhorns fell to South Carolina by a nearly 20 point margin.
But the loss isn't why head coach Vic Schaefer has been going viral on social media. The Texas head coach acknowledged three student-journalists, who had previously shared a picture at the start of their 16-hour car ride from Austin to Greenville, South Carolina, to cover the tournament.
"So if I'm not mistaken, are y'all my three that drove 16 hours?" Schaefer asked in response to a question from Zach Davis, one of the writers. "I want y'all to know, when it comes time to get a job, you put me on your resumé."
Joining Davis in his long trip were fellow writer Anna Ambrose and photographer Charlie Partheymuller of The Daily Texan, the University of Texas' student newspaper. Davis and Ambrose had been covering the team since the start of the season in October.
"That's really unique, and I'm proud that you guys are here, and I'm proud that you take enough pride in your job that you would do that," Schaefer added. "Because you don't have to do that. And I think people need to know that, so thank you for being here."
The clip of Schaefer's press conference was originally shared by Texas women's basketball Sports Information Director Jeremy Rosenthal, and has since tallied over 744 thousand views. The video has been shared by the SEC Network, Paul Finebaum and Front Office Sports. Most recently, Schaefer maintained his support by sharing a link to encourage donations to the student paper.
Despite the loss, Texas still has a season ahead. The Longhorns remain projected to be a number one seed in the Birmingham, Alabama region, a 12 hour drive from the Texas capital.
The Longhorns will officially meet their fate on Selection Sunday on March 16.
