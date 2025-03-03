Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer Calls Out SEC's Controversial Coin Toss
AUSTIN -- After the No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated Florida in dominant fashion to secure their first-ever SEC championship, their attention turned to the video board at the Moody Center. Following the trophy presentation and senior day celebrations, it was time for the Longhorns to learn their fate for the SEC Tournament.
Commissioner Greg Sankey flipped a coin, and the result was South Carolina on top, meaning the Gamecocks get the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
"I'm just curious, he said he'd been practicing for two hours. So what was he practicing? Was he practicing for South Carolina to be heads up or Texas?" head coach Vic Schaefer said. "I mean, why do you have to practice for two hours? What are you trying to get accomplished? And I'm not Kirby Smart. I'm not gonna write, you know, hang him out. But I don't understand why does it take two hours to practice flipping a coin, unless you've got some motivation for that."
While the Longhorns are still satisfied with the No. 2 seed, they have one bigger goal: winning the tournament.
The Longhorns will likely face LSU in the semifinals, who will be without star Flau'jae Johnson, who has been ruled out due to shin inflammation. But as Schaefer has said before, him and his team are going to take the tournament one game at a time, focusing only on the opponent in front of them.
"The way that the coin landed, we can't control that," senior Taylor Jones said. "So whatever team we're going to play against, we've played them before, and we know that our coaches are going to prepare as well, and I know that going into the game, we're just going to play our basketball. And so it is what it is, you know? I mean, we worked hard to get to where we're at now, and I don't think that that will stop either way the coin landed."
The Longhorns first game of the SEC tournament will be on Friday, March 7 at 6 pm on the SEC Network.
