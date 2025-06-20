Texas Longhorns Host Four-Star Guard on Unofficial Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has remained busy on the high school recruiting trail this offseason after the hiring of head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from 247Sports' Dushawn London, Texas hosted four-star guard Austin Goosby for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. A product of Melissa (TX), he is the younger brother of current Texas starting offensive tackle Trevor Goosby.
Goosby recently announced that he has received an offer from Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils, giving Texas some additional competition in this recruitment. At 6-5, 190 pounds, he is the No. 30 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Goosby has received a slew of other offers from teams like Baylor, UCLA, Kansas, BYU, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, SMU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and more.
Trevor Goosby met with the media in April and previewed the upcoming season but also talked about Austin's looming decision.
"I'm trying to get him down here," Trevor told reporters of his younger brother. "It's still up in the air for him, and I just want to make sure he makes the best decision for him. I gotta rep my Longhorns."
Texas has yet to land a commitment for the 2026 class and had only one commit for 2025 with four-star forward John Clark up until the recent addition of British 7-footer Lewis Obiorah in May.
At SEC Media Days, Miller emphasized the importance of recruiting and developing high school talent in order to build a program.
"We want to recruit the high school players moving forward. It's a blend of transfers, retention and incoming high school players," Miller said. "You can develop them, you can retain them. And we have such an amazing state that I don't think it would be in our best interest to not make the state of Texas the best high school players in the state a huge priority. To not do that, I don't know if you can maximize who we are as basketball program and university."
Texas will begin the season on Nov. 4 in Charlotte against Duke in the Dick Vitale Invitational.