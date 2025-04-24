Texas Longhorns 'Team To Watch' For St. John's Transfer Guard?
Sean Miller has only been the Texas Longhorns head coach for about a month, but the impact he's already made speaks for itself.
And chances are, he's not done yet.
Wednesday morning, On3 stated that the Longhorns were listed as the "team to watch" to land St. John's transfer guard Simeon Wilcher, who entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal last week.
Wilcher, a 6'4 sophomore from Plainfield, NJ, averaged eight points per game for the Red Storm and head coach Rick Pitino in the 2025 season, one that saw them advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament before coming up short 75-66 to the Arkansas Razorbacks, their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
Coming out of Roselle Catholic High School in the 2023 class, Wilcher was a four-star recruit and ranked as the 36th-best overall player in the class, including the sixth-ranked shooting guard, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
With Wilcher on the team, the Red Storm enjoyed a successful 31-5 record during the 2025 season, which included an 18-2 conference record against Big East opponents, and also Big East championships in both the regular season and also the conference tournament.
Wilcher shot 40.7 percent from the field, and 29.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc in what On3's Jamie Shaw called "streaky, but still a threat, from three-point land."
Defensively, Wilcher still produced with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, as well as 1.9 rebounds per game.
After taking over a team that just barely missed the 2025 NCAA Tournament, landing a player that just got done with a run in the tournament would look pretty good on Sean Miller's short Texas resume.