Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Headlining New NIL Campaign With Other Stars
AUSTIN -- Ahead of making her debut in the SEC Tournament with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, sophomore guard Madison Booker signed a new NIL deal. As part of C4 Energy's "Bracket Breakers," Booker is one of 128 college basketball stars to ink a deal with the energy drink company.
Booker is headlining the campaign with No. 4 UCLA's Lauren Betts and on the men's side, No. 1 Auburn's Johni Broome and No. 7 Alabama's Mark Sears.
"The energy, passion, and culture of college basketball aligns perfectly with our brand,” CMO Robert Zajac said in a press release. “By assembling the C4 Bracket Breakers squad, we’re not just celebrating the athletes—we’re supporting their journeys, their victories, and the unforgettable moments that define the competition with a safe product that they use and trust.”
This season, Booker played her way to being named the SEC Player of the Year, averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She also reached the 1,000 point milestone as just a sophomore and became the second Longhorn in program history to win back-to-back conference Player of the Year awards.
She also led Texas to the regular season SEC championship in the first year in the conference and a 29-2 overall record including a 15-1 record in conference play.
In a statement by C4 Energy, the company states that they are the first ever brand to sign 128 collegiate basketball players, the first program of its kind. The "Bracket Breakers" program will be centered around March Madness and is the company's next step in its "Made for Athletes. Certified for Sport" campaign.
Booker is not the first Longhorn to partner with the energy drink company, as former running back Bijan Robinson was one of the first C4 athletes and still partners with the company.
Now back to basketball, Booker and the Longhorns will take the court for the first time tomorrow against the winner of Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, SC. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. central time on SEC Network.
