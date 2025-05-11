Texas Longhorns Make Cut in College Basketball Insider's Offseason Rankings
Throughout the offseason, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein updates his ROTHSTEIN 45, ranking the top 45 programs that have put together a roster of at least seven to eight players.
Still holding their spot in his newest edition are Sean Miller's Texas Longhorns, ranked 25th.
Rothstein projects Texas's starting lineup to be Tramon Mark, Simeon Wilcher, Chendall Weaver, Dailyn Swain, and Matas Vokeitaitis. That five would mean John Clark, Nic Codie, Camden Heide, Lassina Traore, and Jordan Pope come off the bench.
His prediction with the current roster has Miller going smaller to open games and substituting in size.
Rothstein seems to be a believer in the program Miller is building in Austin. After Texas secured the commitment of Wilcher from St. John's, he posted on X, "Longhorns have a foundation in place in Year 1 under Sean Miller. Top 25 team."
On Saturday, Rothstein also included Texas versus Duke as one of his marquee matchups for Week 1 of the 2025-26 season. The game will likely be the season opener for both teams, serving as an immediate major test for Miller's Longhorns. Being held in Charlotte, the game-time environment will be more away than neutral, as Durham is only about two hours from Spectrum Center.
The matchup against Duke strengthens Texas's non-conference schedule, which was weak last year and used against them during March Madness field selection. The Longhorns are also set to compete in the 2025 Maui Invitational from Nov. 24-26 as well as head to Storrs, Connecticut for their second game in the home-and-home series with the UConn Huskies.
The Longhorns are making notable moves heading into their second season in the Southeastern Conference, and Rothstein is recognizing that.