Texas & Duke Scheduling Non-Conference Game for 2025-26 Season
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball appears to be taking its non-conference schedule to a new level for the first season under head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas and Duke are finalizing an agreement that will send the Longhorns to Charlotte to face the Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in what will likely be the season opener for both teams.
Texas avoids Cameron Indoor Stadium, but will play in what's essentially a road game against the hometown Blue Devils.
The Longhorns have faced Duke five times in their history, going 0-5 in those contests. All five contests were played on a neutral floor. The most recent meeting came in 2017 when Duke beat Texas 85-78 in Portland, OR. during the 2017-18 season.
Elsewhere on the non-conference schedule, Texas is set to play in the Maui Invitational beginning on Nov. 24. The eight-time field also includes Arizona State, USC, Washington State, N.C. State, Boise State, Seton Hall and Chaminade (Division II). Texas will also play the UConn Huskies in Storrs on Dec. 12.
Texas announced Thursday its transfer portal class, which includes the five signings of Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis.
The Longhorns have also retained guards Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope along with forward Nic Codie.
Scheduling Duke is a solid start to the schedule-making process for Miller and general manager Chris Ogden but the Longhorns will need to add a few more big names to their non-con. This past season, Texas' weak non-conference schedule nearly came back to bite them as a bubble team that could have easily been on the wrong side of the First Four.
The Longhorns will have plenty of opportunities for notable wins during SEC play but Miller and co. are ensuring that the team can build a resume before the conference slate begins.