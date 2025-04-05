Longhorns Country

Sean Miller Retains Critical Piece of Texas Longhorns Roster

Per a release from the school, Sean Miller was able to keep a critical player in place for next season

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight drives to the basket defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver
The Sean Miller era is off to a great start so far in Austin.

At least in terms of roster retention.

According to a release from the school, Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver will return next season, making him the fourth critical player to announce his intentions to stay in Austin.

Weaver now joins Tramon Mark, Nic Codie and Jordan Pope from last year's roster, and currently sits are arguably the most exciting player on the roster. He might also be the most critical piece of the puzzle to return.

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver shoots the ball in the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at UD Arena
Last season, Weaver averaged 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game , while hitting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in 20 games with nine starts.

Weaver spent most of the season battling injuries, but upon his return, was able to give the Longhorns a jolt of energy off the bench they so desperately needed. That effort and intensity eventually helped Weaver make his way into the starting lineup as well.

And for Miller, it was something he immediately noticed during their matchup against each other in March Madness

“But it is interesting because if you start to look at the stat sheet and then you watched them in the SEC tournament, you could really tell what Weaver means to their team,” Miller said. “I don’t know who wouldn’t want to have that guy on their team. He gives you everything. He really is, I think, a difference maker for their team.”

Since taking over as the Longhorns head coach, Miller has also added new talent to the roster in Purdue's Camden Heide and Xavier's Daylin Swain, but the return of Weaver might stand out as his biggest win yet.

