Texas Longhorns Star Announces Return With Emotional Message

Texas Longhorns point guard Rori Harmon will return for her fifth year

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) dribbles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns senior point guard Rori Harmon has announced her future, and she's taking her fifth year of eligibility and coming back to Texas for one more year. Harmon tore her ACL 12 games into her junior season, giving her a medical redshirt year.

Her message to her team and fans was simple, "why wouldn't I want to run it back?"

Harmon led Texas to its first Final Four in 22 years and now, knowing what it takes to get there, wants more.

Rori Harmon walks off the court after losing in the Final Four
Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) leaves the court after the Longhorns' loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Playoff semi-final game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, April 4, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To Longhorn nation, I'm excited to say that I'm using my redshirt year and coming back to play in front of you amazing fans and share another season with my teammates," Harmon said. "Let's finish what we started, Hook 'em."

In her senior season, she averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game and started every game at point guard. She had a season-high 20 points in Texas's win over Auburn and 10 assists against Mizzou.

Harmon shared that the University of Texas has been great for her, not only as an athlete but also as a student. She graduated in three years with her bachelor's degree and is actively pursuing her master's degree.

Head coach Vic Schaefer has always had high praise for Harmon, and she is the only player in program history to score 1,000 points and record 700 assists, and as Schaefer says, she is "one of one."

Schaefer has also said that having Harmon is like having a coach on the court as an extension of him because her knowledge of the game is so extensive and she understands what plays to run in what situations, often calling them herself before Schaefer has the chance to.

With her return, it's clear that Harmon has her sights set on one thing for the 2025-26 season: a national championship.

