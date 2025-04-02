Texas Basketball Announces Major Roster News for Next Season
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller officially has two players locked into his roster for next season.
After landing a commitment from Xavier transfer wing Dailyn Swain, Texas men's basketball announced Wednesday on X that forward Nic Codie will return next year instead of entering the portal after playing in a reserve role as a freshman this season. Codie was originally recruited by Rodney Terry but is sticking with Miller as the Longhorns head into a new era.
Codie averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds while appearing in 19 games this past season. He scored a career-high 20 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 15.
After dealing with a knee injury coming out of high school, Codie entered his freshman season surrounded by some uncertainty of when exactly he'd see the floor and what kind of impact he had.
In October, Texas Longhorns on SI asked Terry about Codie's progress following an open practice.
"Nic Codie has made a lot of progress," Terry said in October. "He's a guy, a young player, that has a high ceiling. We're not going to rush him back. He had surgery in February, and we're going to play the long game with him, not the short game. So we have the luxury of kind of doing that right now a little bit, but getting him stronger and just really taking our time with him."
To the surprise of some, he made his collegiate debut in a notable spot at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn against Syracuse, sporting a brace on his left knee. He didn't record a stat in three minutes during that 70-66 win over the Orange but the coaching staff showed that they were ready to ease him in.
Less than a month later, he scored his first collegiate points in the win over New Mexico State before exploding for his 20-point performance in Texas' dominating 121-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Codie brings lots of potential to the table but there remains a ton of work for Miller and staff to do. He will play a key reserve role for the frontcourt but the Longhorns still need to string together multiple more commitments before fans can get a realistic idea of what next year's team will look like.