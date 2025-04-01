Xavier Transfer Dailyn Swain Commits to Texas Longhorns, Sean Miller
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller has landed his first commitment since being hired.
Per ESPN's Jonathon Givony, Xavier transfer forward Dailyn Swain has commited to Texas after being coached by Miller with the Musketeers for the past two seasons. He visited Austin on Monday and it's clear things went well.
Swain, a Columbus, Ohio native, also visited his hometown Ohio State Buckeyes but Miller and the new staff locked things down.
Swain started 33 of Xavier's 34 games while averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals. He helped end Texas' season and sealed the fate of head coach Rodney Terry in the First Four when he had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win over the Longhorns. Swain had a key putback off a missed 3-pointer in the closing moments of the game that put Xavier up five to all but close out the win.
He followed this up in the Round of 64 against Illinois with a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Along with the expected retentions of Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver, Miller now has a player familiar with his system, giving the team a foundation of familiarity to start with next season. Texas fans will now wait patiently to see if Xavier guard Ryan Conwell will follow Swain to Austin or stay home and commit to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Regardless, Miller and staff still have a ton of work to do.
This is a developing story.