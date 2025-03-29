Texas Longhorns 'Team to Beat' for Xavier Transfer Ryan Conwell
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly the frontrunner for Xavier Musketeers transfer guard Ryan Conwell after the hiring of head coach Sean Miller.
Per 247Sports college basketball insider Travis Branham, Texas is "the team to beat" in the early race for Conwell after he entered the portal on Friday. The Indiana Hoosiers are also expected to be a contender for the Indianapolis native, who was Xavier's second-leading scorer with 16.5 points per game this season.
"Texas is the leader," Branham said, per 247Sports. "However, it's not a guarantee he is going to end up in Austin. He is going to hear out suitors from all over the country and allow teams to give their pitches. We have seen time and time again that just because a player has a pre-existing relationship with a head coach doesn't mean they're always going to follow them. There's always an opportunity for a team to come in and intercept him. That's something to monitor, but Texas is the team to beat."
The Longhorns are also reportedly set to host Xavier transfer wing Dailyn Swain on a visit next week, according to Inside Texas. Miller and staff are now likely looking to do the same with Conwell.
During his introductory press conference, Miller wasn't able to comment on the potential of his Xavier players following him but it was the elephant in the room.
"I can't really answer the first part," Miller said. "Obviously I have amazing loyalty to Xavier and all those kids have choices, and they'll be no different than the young players and the people that are returning here at Texas."
Conwell was teammates at Indiana State last season with now-former Texas role players Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Before the First Four matchup against Xavier, Kent praised Conwell's scoring ability.
"I know everything about him, so I'll give a little inside scoop," Kent said. " ... He's a very elite scorer. He can shoot the ball. He can drive. He's a very hard matchup."
Time will tell how things pan out for the Longhorns as they continue the initial steps toward building next season's roster.