Texas Longhorns Schedule Visit With Son of Former NBA All-Star
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program and new head coach Sean Miller are continuing to emphasize the 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per reports from 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, Texas has scheduled a visit with 2026 four-star forward Bryson Howard for June 30. A product of Heritage (Frisco, TX) he is the son of former NBA first-round pick and Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Josh Howard, who played a decade in the league.
Howard has also scheduled a visit with the Houston Cougars for June 26 and will set a future visit with the SMU Mustangs, per Jenkins' report.
Texas also recently hosted 2026 four-star guard Austin Goosby on an unofficial visit and scheduled an official visit with five-star 2026 forward Cameron Williams for Sept. 5.
At 6-5, 200 pounds, Howard is the No. 28 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Howard has also received offers from teams like Duke, UConn, Indiana, Georgetown, Missouri, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Maryland, SMU, Virginia and many more.
Miller made it clear at SEC Spring Meetings that recruiting high school talent is of upmost importance in order to build a program.
"We want to recruit the high school players moving forward. It's a blend of transfers, retention and incoming high school players," Miller said. "You can develop them, you can retain them. And we have such an amazing state that I don't think it would be in our best interest to not make the state of Texas the best high school players in the state a huge priority. To not do that, I don't know if you can maximize who we are as basketball program and university."
Texas will begin the Sean Miller era on Nov. 4 in Charlotte against the Duke Blue Devils at the Dick Vitale Invitational.