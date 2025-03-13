Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Betting Odds, How to Watch for SEC Tournament
AUSTIN -- With their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance, the Texas Longhorns will face their bitter rival Texas A&M Aggies for the third time this season at the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Thursday.
Texas (18-14, 6-12) picked up a do-or-die 79-72 win over Vanderbilt in the first round Wednesday, bringing the Longhorns closer to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Still with work to do, Texas must beat the Aggies in order to keep its faint March Madness hopes alive.
Texas A&M (22-9, 11-7) earned a first-round bye as the No. 5 seed in the bracket. The Aggies can play themselves closer to a potential No. 2 seed if they make a run through the SEC Tournament, starting with the Longhorns.
The two teams split the regular-season series. Texas A&M opened up SEC play on Jan. 4 with an 80-60 victory over the Longhorns in College Station but Texas got revenge on Jan. 25 with a 22-point comeback win to beat the Aggies, 70-69, at the Moody Center. Texas guard Tramon Mark hit a running go-ahead layup off the glass with 3.7 seconds left, giving the Longhorns their only lead of the game. Wade Taylor IV's potential game-winning triple from just inside halfcourt bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.
"We’re just happy to still be playing right now. A lot of respect for Texas A&M team we’re about to play right now," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the win over Vanderbilt. "Coach Williams has had a great season. His team is extremely well-coached. They play really hard. They’re a physical team. We’re just excited about another day and another opportunity."
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 2:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas +6.5
Moneyline: Texas +220, Texas A&M -275
Over/Under: 138.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
