Texas Longhorns Miss Out on Xavier Transfer Ryan Conwell
AUSTIN -- After landing a commitment from Xavier forward Dailyn Swain on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns are now 1 of 2 so far on the transfer portal wishlist for new head coach Sean Miller.
Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Xavier transfer guard Ryan Conwell has committed to Louisville and head coach Pat Kelsey. Texas missed out on Conwell in a race that was expected to be between the Longhorns and the Indiana Hoosiers.
However, the Indianapolis native won't be heading home or rejoining his former coach, instead heading to Louisville where he'll play for his fourth team in as many seasons. He started his career at South Florida before playing one year at Indiana State and then with Xavier this season.
Conwell was reportedly expected to visit Texas on Wednesday but Kelsey and staff closed the deal before he could get to Austin. He started all 34 games for the Musketeers this season and was Xavier's second-leading scorer with 16.5 points per game.
Miller was asked about potentially bringing back some of his Xavier players with him to Austin during his introductory press conference. He did that with Swain but was unable to do the same with Conwell.
"I can't really answer the first part," Miller said. "Obviously I have amazing loyalty to Xavier and all those kids have choices, and they'll be no different than the young players and the people that are returning here at Texas."
Travis Branham of 247Sports reported Sunday that the Longhorns were the leader for Conwell. With his visit to Austin in the works, there was no reason to think that the race wasn't between Texas and Indiana before Louisville swooped in.
"Texas is the leader," Branham said, per 247Sports."However, it's not a guarantee he is going to end up in Austin. He is going to hear out suitors from all over the country and allow teams to give their pitches. We have seen time and time again that just because a player has a pre-existing relationship with a head coach doesn't mean they're always going to follow them. There's always an opportunity for a team to come in and intercept him. That's something to monitor, but Texas is the team to beat."
The Longhorns will now turn attention elsewhere as Miller continues to build a roster for next season.