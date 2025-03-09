Texas Women's Basketball vs South Carolina: Live SEC Championship Updates
The time has finally come to crown a new Southeastern Conference champion as Texas and South Carolina face each other in the championship game.
Dawn Staley's Gamecocks look for their ninth title, while conference newcomer Texas aims to make history in their first year. Four of Staley's eight titles with South Carolina came in wins over now Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, who led Mississippi State to the championship game in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, only winning in 2019.
Texas and South Carolina played each other twice throughout the regular season, and each won their respective home matches. With this third game, the tie will finally be broken and only one will come out with the title.
Follow along for updates:
FIRST QUARTER:
South Carolina started the game with a 4-0 run, but Texas closed the gap to 6-4.
The first quarter ends with a two-point lead for the Gamecocks, who are playing only 100 miles away from home in Greenville, SC. Texas sophomore forward and SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker has yet to score a point. Taylor Jones leads with four points, Rori Harmon, Kyla Oldacre and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda all have two.
South Carolina leads 12-10.
SECOND QUARTER:
Rori Harmon is down in the floor.