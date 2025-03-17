Tramon Mark Shares Injury Update as Texas Longhorns Head to NCAA Tournament
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns likely wouldn't have heard their names called on Selection Sunday if not for the recent play of Tramon Mark, who stepped into lead guard duties during Texas' mini-run in the SEC Tournament.
He gave Texas fans a bit of a scare in Friday's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals after exiting with a lower back injury in the first half.
After getting stretched out on the sidelines and putting a heating pad on, he returned to the game a few minutes later and played the rest of the contest. Mark finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Mark about the injury but he said there's no concerns as Texas heads to Dayton to play the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four on Wednesday.
“Feeling better," Mark said. "I don't really have nothing too detrimental right now towards my body, so that's good. I'll be ready to go."
Mark, who went to the Final Four as freshman with the Houston Cougars in 2020-21, will now be making his third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He was injured when Houston made it to the dance during the 2021-22
After nearly seeing his college career come to an end had Texas been left out, Mark now gets another chance to keep things rolling.
"This is all we wanted, and this is all we asked for, and we got it," Mark said. "So just being able to have this opportunity to keep fighting and keep playing for the for the things we want, it's a great feeling."
Mark will enter Wednesday's First Four matchup against Xavier in Dayton averaing 10.4 poins, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28 games (24 starts) this season. He is one of four double-digit scorers for Texas headed into Dayton, joining Tre Johnson (19.8), Arthur Kaluma (12.4) and Jordan Pope (11.2).
Texas and Xavier will begin the festivities on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. CT.
