Two Texas Longhorns Stars Land New NIL Deal Ahead of March Madness
AUSTIN -- Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, two Texas Longhorns stars, Aaliyah Moore and Madison Booker, have inked a new NIL deal. The pair signed with CAVA as part of the restaurant chain's new campaign to fuel NCAA athletes going into March Madness.
Booker and Moore joined LSU's Aneesah Morrow, Alabama's Mark Sears, Tennessee's Chaz Lanier and Maryland's Saylor Poffenbarger. The campaign is part of a collaboration between Yellow Dot Sports Marketing, an NIL-campaign based company and CAVA.
A spokesperson for the restaurant shared how CAVA works to fuel athletes.
“Our partnership with some of the most electrifying athletes in college basketball is a testament to CAVA’s commitment to fueling peak performance,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer at CAVA. “As they compete on the biggest stage of the college basketball tournament and beyond, we’re providing flavorful meals that help them stay at the top of their game.”
Booker and Moore each shared why they chose to partner with CAVA.
"I love how CAVA gives me the flexibility to build meals that fit what I need for training and recovery. It’s fresh, it’s fast, and it never gets old," Booker said.
"The right food can be a game-changer. CAVA is part of my routine because it helps me recover and refuel without sacrificing taste," Moore said."
To promote the restaurant, each athlete will post videos on social media, and according to a press release, "The campaign will roll out across digital and social platforms throughout the college
basketball tournament featuring exclusive athlete content, behind-the-scenes footage,
and interactive fan engagement elements."
Ahead of the SEC tournament, Booker inked another NIL deal with C4Energy. Now, she will be fueled up with food and energy as she prepares to lead the Longhorns in the NCAA tournament.
The Longhorns fell to South Carolina in the SEC Championship game, causing them to drop to No. 5 in the AP Poll. Now, all they can do is await the decision of the NCAA Tournament selection committee to see if their resume is good enough to earn a No. 1 seed.
Selection Sunday will take place at 7 p.m. CT on March 16 as teams around the country will watch to find out their next opponent.
