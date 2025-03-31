WATCH: Texas Longhorns WBB Releases Hype Video Voiced By Local Superstar
Ahead of their Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 TCU, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns released a new hype video narrated by Texas Ex and global superstar Glen Powell.
Both teams are fighting for a spot in the Final Four in Tampa, where two teams have already punched their tickets. The Longhorns are playing for their fourth Final Four and the Horned Frogs, their first.
"Elite is a choice and you can sign us up," the caption for the hype video reads.
"Elite, some might say it's a status," Powell says to open the video. "For us, it's a lifestyle, a mindset, a work ethic."
Take a look:
The Longhorns will be playing in their fourth Elite Eight in five years, and are hoping to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2003. This season was also the first since the 2003 season that the Longhorns reached No. 1 in the AP Poll.
In its first year in the SEC, Texas won a share of the regular season title, beating every team and splitting its series with South Carolina. The Longhorns also snagged Coach of the Year honors for Vic Schaefer and Player of the Year Honors for Madison Booker.
Powell's narration shares how the Longhorns play, physical and tireless.
"It's not what we do, but how we do it," Powell said. "Because the word 'Texas' is on our front, they're's a target on our backs. But we don't mind it, we embrace it. By creating 94 feet of hell, diving for loose balls, taking a charge."
He finished out the video, leaving Longhorn fans with this quote:
"Elite is a choice, and you can sign us up."
With a win in the Elite Eight, the Longhorns would advance to play South Carolina in the Final Four, in what would be the teams' fourth matchup of the season. South Carolina won two of the three matchups so far, beating the Longhorns at home and in the SEC Championship game.
But if the Longhorns want to reach the Final Four, they'll have to go through the best TCU team in school history first. Texas will play the Horned Frogs at 6 p.m. tonight from Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will tip off on ESPN and is the first Elite Eight game of the night.